Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing love story of 2025
"Saiyaara," a romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become the biggest love story of 2025.
The film follows Krish, a troubled musician, and Vaani, a shy poet, as their lives intertwine in an emotional romance.
Released on July 18, it soared past the ₹400 crore mark worldwide in just 11 days—outperforming even "Kabir Singh."
Highest return on investment this year
Domestically, "Saiyaara" collected ₹266 crore. With a modest budget of ₹45 crore and over 470% return on investment, it's officially the most profitable Indian film this year.
Worth watching for its fresh faces and heartwarming story
Yash Raj Films went offbeat with promotions—keeping the lead actors out of the limelight before release to boost their on-screen impact.
Backed by director Suri and creative producer Sumana Ghosh's content-first approach, this gamble paid off big time at the box office.
If you're into heartfelt romances with new talent and smart storytelling, "Saiyaara" is definitely worth checking out.