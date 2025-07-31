Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing love story of 2025

Domestically, "Saiyaara" collected ₹266 crore. With a modest budget of ₹45 crore and over 470% return on investment, it's officially the most profitable Indian film this year.

Worth watching for its fresh faces and heartwarming story

Yash Raj Films went offbeat with promotions—keeping the lead actors out of the limelight before release to boost their on-screen impact.

Backed by director Suri and creative producer Sumana Ghosh's content-first approach, this gamble paid off big time at the box office.

If you're into heartfelt romances with new talent and smart storytelling, "Saiyaara" is definitely worth checking out.