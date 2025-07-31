Vijay Sethupathi denies sexual harassment claims, calls them 'filthy' Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has strongly denied sexual harassment claims made by social media user Ramya Mohan, calling them "filthy" and baseless.

He shared, "Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this," and said while his family is upset, he's choosing to let it go, believing the accuser just wants attention.