Vijay Sethupathi denies sexual harassment claims, calls them 'filthy'
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has strongly denied sexual harassment claims made by social media user Ramya Mohan, calling them "filthy" and baseless.
He shared, "Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this," and said while his family is upset, he's choosing to let it go, believing the accuser just wants attention.
Accusations made on X
Mohan had posted (then deleted) on X that Sethupathi offered her money for "caravan favors," while also pointing fingers at drug use and casting couch issues in Kollywood.
Sethupathi questioned why these claims surfaced right after his film success, criticized how unchecked social media can be, and confirmed he's filed a cybercrime complaint.
Actor has faced similar rumors before
Sethupathi says he's faced similar rumors for over seven years but hasn't let them affect him.
"Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will."
With his lawyer on the case, he remains confident this won't impact his personal or professional life.