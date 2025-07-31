Next Article
Kangana Ranaut speaks in Parliament about Himachal floods
Kangana Ranaut, now an MP, spoke up in Parliament about the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.
She's urging for more transparency and accountability on how central relief money is being used to help people hit by these disasters.
Her comments come as the state is still struggling to get back on its feet after major weather damage.
MP raises questions on state government
Ranaut questioned why the state government hasn't officially acknowledged getting central funds, saying this money is crucial for rebuilding and supporting affected communities.
Right now, Himachal is dealing with 343 blocked roads, 551 power transformers out of action, and 186 water supply systems down—so making sure relief actually reaches people matters more than ever.