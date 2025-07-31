How 'Stranger Things' brilliantly taps into 1980s scientific discoveries

The popular series Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, a decade known for remarkable scientific discoveries. The show smartly weaves its fictional story with real scientific advances of that time. This not only makes the plot deeper but also generates curiosity about the real events and breakthroughs of the time. Here, we take a look at some of these interesting links between Stranger Things and real 1980s scientific discoveries.

Multiverse theory Parallel universes explored In Stranger Things, parallel universes are a key theme. In the 1980s, physicists were studying multiverse theories, which imply that various universes could coexist at the same time. The theories gained popularity as scientists attempted to comprehend quantum mechanics. The show's representation of alternate dimensions mirrors these scientific conversations, making it an intriguing aspect for those fascinated by theoretical physics.

MKUltra program Mind control experiments The series revolves around government experiments to control minds, similar to real-life projects (like MKUltra) by intelligence agencies during the Cold War. In these, several methods were used to influence human behavior, consciousness. Although a lot about MKUltra is classified/speculative, its existence back in the 1980s brings an eerily authentic touch to similar themes depicted in Stranger Things.

Early internet development Advances in communication technology From the 1980s, communication technology made great strides, with the world heading towards what would eventually become the internet. In Stranger Things, the characters are frequently seen using radios and other devices, mirroring this evolution. The decade witnessed ARPANET expanding into civilian networks, paving the way for future digital communication systems that are now an inseparable part of our lives.