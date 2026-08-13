'The Traitors' S02: Munawar claims getting 'targeted' after being eliminated

After being voted out, Faruqui went to the center of the room and said, "I had expected this to happen to me."

"I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me."

"This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there."

"I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how (it will) end up looking."