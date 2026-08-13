'The Traitors' S02: Munawar claims getting 'targeted' after being eliminated
What's the story
The second season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, has kicked off with a bang. In the first three episodes, Munawar Faruqui was voted out after he openly accused Mallika Sherawat of being a traitor. However, other contestants accused him of playing like a traitor and eventually eliminated him, which led to an emotional reaction from Faruqui.
Emotional outburst
'This often happens to me'
After being voted out, Faruqui went to the center of the room and said, "I had expected this to happen to me."
"I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me."
"This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there."
"I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how (it will) end up looking."
Outburst
'I was playing the game!'
Faruqui further said, "Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here."
When Johar asked him about his innocence in the game, Faruqui was visibly emotional and replied, "F*** off, guys! I was playing the game! I wanted to play it well!"
"I am an innocent! F*** off, insecure bunch of people."
"They thought I would eat them up here. They are all scared."
Contestants
About Season 2
In the first Circle of Shaq, Faruqui received the highest number of votes and was eliminated.
The actual traitors were Aaditya Kulshreshth, Krystle D'Souza, and Harman Singha. Shahneel Gill was added as a fourth traitor in Episode 2.
The celebrity lineup this season includes Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, D'Souza, Sherawat, and Parul Gulati, among others.