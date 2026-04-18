Munawar Faruqui postpones Bengaluru show amid Hindu group controversy

Statement

What did Faruqui say?

In an official statement, Faruqui said, "Due to a traffic advisory issued by the authorities, today's show has been moved to next week." "Our stand-up venue is in close proximity to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an IPL match is scheduled for today [Royal Challengers Bengaluru v/s Delhi Capitals], leading to heavy traffic restrictions in the area." He added that the decision was made keeping everyone's convenience in mind and apologized for any inconvenience caused.