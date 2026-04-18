Munawar Faruqui postpones Bengaluru show amid Hindu group controversy
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has postponed his upcoming performance in Bengaluru due to heavy traffic restrictions caused by an upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The decision comes after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a Hindu organization, reportedly urged the City Police Commissioner to deny permission for the event, citing potential law and order issues. However, Faruqui clarified that the postponement was solely due to these traffic restrictions.
Statement
What did Faruqui say?
In an official statement, Faruqui said, "Due to a traffic advisory issued by the authorities, today's show has been moved to next week." "Our stand-up venue is in close proximity to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an IPL match is scheduled for today [Royal Challengers Bengaluru v/s Delhi Capitals], leading to heavy traffic restrictions in the area." He added that the decision was made keeping everyone's convenience in mind and apologized for any inconvenience caused.
Legal issues
Comedian's past legal troubles
Faruqui has faced legal trouble in the past, including a case registered in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was arrested and spent over a month in judicial custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, last year, two alleged members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang were arrested in Delhi for plotting Faruqui's murder. The comedian is best known for winning Bigg Boss 17.