Munawar Faruqui welcomes baby girl with wife Mehzabeen

The news of Faruqui and Coatwala's daughter's arrival was met with an outpouring of love. Jwala Gutta wrote, "Wah Mubarak," while Rajat Dalal commented, "Bhai ko bht bht mubarak ho." Fans also congratulated the couple, with one saying, "Betiyaan naseeb walon ko milti hain mubarak ho bhai."

Personal life

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony

Faruqui and Coatwala kept their relationship under wraps and tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024, away from the public eye. They also hosted a reception at Mumbai's ITC Maratha, attended by close friends and family. Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a seven-year-old son named Mikael. Coatwala also has a daughter from her first marriage.