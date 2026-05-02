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Home / News / Entertainment News / Munawar Faruqui welcomes baby girl with wife Mehzabeen
Munawar Faruqui welcomes baby girl with wife Mehzabeen
Munawar Faruqui welcomes first baby with Mehzabeen Coatwala

Munawar Faruqui welcomes baby girl with wife Mehzabeen

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 02, 2026
10:33 am
What's the story

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has welcomed his first child with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. He shared the news on Instagram on Friday and was soon showered with love by fans and celebrities alike. Faruqui shared a series of intimate pictures from the hospital, showing his wife lovingly holding their newborn. He wrote a heartfelt note with the images that read, "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!"

Reactions

Best wishes have been pouring in for the couple

The news of Faruqui and Coatwala's daughter's arrival was met with an outpouring of love. Jwala Gutta wrote, "Wah Mubarak," while Rajat Dalal commented, "Bhai ko bht bht mubarak ho." Fans also congratulated the couple, with one saying, "Betiyaan naseeb walon ko milti hain mubarak ho bhai."

Personal life

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony

Faruqui and Coatwala kept their relationship under wraps and tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024, away from the public eye. They also hosted a reception at Mumbai's ITC Maratha, attended by close friends and family. Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a seven-year-old son named Mikael. Coatwala also has a daughter from her first marriage.

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