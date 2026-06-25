Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad Warsi get candid about 'Munna Bhai 3'

Script details

'Each one of them has elements that immediately...'

Warsi said, "There are actually three pretty much unfinished scripts sitting there." "And all three are genuinely better than most of the scripts I have ever heard." "Each one of them has elements that immediately grab your attention. The thoughts and the scenes are absolutely beautiful." "It just lacks that one tiny connection, that one little piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Once that fits into place, we will be good to go."