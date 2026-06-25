Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad Warsi get candid about 'Munna Bhai 3'
What's the story
The much-anticipated third installment of the Munna Bhai franchise is not on hold, revealed director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Arshad Warsi in a recent interview. Speaking to Hindustan Times, they shared that three versions of the script exist but are unfinished. The duo is currently focused on their upcoming project, Pritam and Pedro.
Script details
'Each one of them has elements that immediately...'
Warsi said, "There are actually three pretty much unfinished scripts sitting there." "And all three are genuinely better than most of the scripts I have ever heard." "Each one of them has elements that immediately grab your attention. The thoughts and the scenes are absolutely beautiful." "It just lacks that one tiny connection, that one little piece of the jigsaw puzzle. Once that fits into place, we will be good to go."
Script challenges
'Anyone else in my place might have said...'
Hirani added, "If you only want to see Munna Bhai up to the interval, I can make five films right now. Because I don't have the story beyond that point." "Genuinely, I want to make one. Anyone else in my place might have said, 'Just write any script, it will get a massive opening and make solid money.' But I don't want to do that."
Franchise legacy
Legacy of 'Munna Bhai' dialogues
The duo also spoke about the unexpected legacy of the Munna Bhai films, particularly how certain lines became cultural catchphrases without any intention. Hirani shared, "We wrote a line where Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Warsi) tell him, 'Whatever you usually do in life, do the exact opposite.'" "We used that line a couple of times in the film and thought it might catch on...I don't think a single person remembers that dialogue!"
Ongoing discussions
Hirani hopeful about 'Munna Bhai' return
Despite the uncertainty, Hirani confirmed that discussions for Munna Bhai 3 are ongoing with Dutt, Warsi, and writer Abhijat Joshi. He remains hopeful about the future of the beloved franchise. "At some stage, it will definitely happen," he said. Meanwhile, Pritam and Pedro will release on JioHotstar on July 3, 2026.