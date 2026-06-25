'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser out! 'Bhaukaal' returns this September
What's the story
The highly anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie has finally unveiled its teaser, taking viewers back to the world of Mirzapur. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the immensely popular web series that first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The two-minute and 23-second-long teaser features fan-favorite characters Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Bhaiyya (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiyya (Divyenndu).
New faces
Jitendra Kumar to play Bablu Pandit
The teaser also introduces Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, a character who was previously played by Vikrant Massey. The film features Ravi Kishan in an exciting new role. Other notable cast members include Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan. By the looks of the teaser, there will be a lot of bhaukaal alongside, romance, dance numbers, and comic dialogue deliveries.
Release date
Release date and other details
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 4. It will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The Mirzapur series has been a massive hit since its debut. The third season was released in 2024. The show has been an instant success and has remained popular.