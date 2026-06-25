'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser out! 'Bhaukaal' returns this September

Release date

Release date and other details

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 4. It will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The Mirzapur series has been a massive hit since its debut. The third season was released in 2024. The show has been an instant success and has remained popular.