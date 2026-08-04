Netflix's 'Musafir Cafe': Are we getting Season 2?

Set against the scenic landscapes of Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe follows three strangers whose lives become intertwined in unexpected ways.

The story revolves around Chander (Massey), who feels an undeniable connection with Sudha (Pinto). Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti (Makwana), but memories of his past are hard to move past.

The series explores themes of love, timing, second chances, and destiny.