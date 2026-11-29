The production team has devised a detailed shooting schedule to ensure smooth operations without any major breaks, reported Mid-Day.

A source close to the project revealed, "The idea is to complete the film in a start-to-finish schedule of 50 days."

"The shoot will commence on December 1 and will be based largely in Mumbai and locations around the city."

"The actors have aligned their dates accordingly, and preparations are underway to kick off the first schedule."