Aditya Roy Kapur-Tara Sutaria's 'Parwana' to begin filming soon
What's the story
The upcoming musical love story Parwana, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria, is set to begin production on December 1. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has planned a 50-day shooting schedule for the film, which will be shot primarily in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The movie promises a unique blend of passion, heartbreak, music, and action.
Production plans
Production team has devised detailed shooting schedule
The production team has devised a detailed shooting schedule to ensure smooth operations without any major breaks, reported Mid-Day.
A source close to the project revealed, "The idea is to complete the film in a start-to-finish schedule of 50 days."
"The shoot will commence on December 1 and will be based largely in Mumbai and locations around the city."
"The actors have aligned their dates accordingly, and preparations are underway to kick off the first schedule."
Director-producer duo
Everything we know about 'Parwana'
Parwana marks a new collaboration between Zaveri and producer Bhushan Kumar.
Another insider added, "The film has a strong emotional core: passion, conflict, heartbreak, and action are integral to the narrative."
"Music will also play an important role in taking the story forward. If all goes well, the shoot will be done by February end with only patch shoots left."
The movie will release next year.