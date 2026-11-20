Musician Charlie Jeer says finally performing in India feels 'surreal'
What's the story
British-Indian musician Charlie Jeer is finally visiting India for the first time. The singer, who has Indian roots, will be performing in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. He told HT City, "I have always looked forward to coming to India, but never got the opportunity." "But to come here, and not just to visit but also to perform and give my music back to the country, it just makes it feel surreal."
Cultural authenticity
Why Jeer never blended Indian elements into his work
Despite being fascinated by Indian music, Jeer never blended it into his work.
He explained this decision by saying, "I've tried to do it in the studio, but whenever I've done it, it has not felt authentic."
"I think part of the reason for that is because I'd never been here. Aside from my genetic heritage being Punjabi, I grew up in Canterbury."
Cultural homage
Jeer talks about his song 'So Good'
Jeer finally incorporated Indian elements into his work in the song So Good, where he collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo and actor Simone Ashley.
He said, "What I've been able to do with So Good, that feels like a true way for me to nod back to my heritage."
"Bringing on Simone Ashley...and also Arjun Kanungo...feels like a much more authentic way to do it."
Cultural exchange
Jeer on being invited to Earthshot Prize Awards
Jeer recently attended the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai and was impressed by composer Shashwat Sachdev's music.
He also appreciated how the event brought British and Indian culture together.
"Being invited there was a massive privilege," he said, adding that if he could be a bridge between the two countries through his music, he'd be happy with that.