Muslim man barefoot watching 'Hanuman Ansh' sparks unity conversations
Entertainment
A video of a Muslim man watching Hanuman Ansh barefoot in a theater has gone viral, with many praising his gesture as a symbol of unity.
Dressed in traditional attire and fully absorbed in the film about Neem Karoli Baba, his simple act sparked conversations about harmony across communities.
'Hanuman Ansh' earns ₹53.43cr
Social media users called it "India without politics," appreciating how the moment rose above polarization.
The movie itself, made on a small budget, has become a box office hit, earning ₹53.43 crore gross in India by Day 25.
Miraj Cinema is now reserving seat number nine for him at its theaters.