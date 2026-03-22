Mustafa Ahmed shines in 'Dhurandhar 2': How he became actor
Mustafa Ahmed, best known as a leading strength and conditioning coach, appears in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge as intelligence operative Rizwan; he previously made his acting debut in Dhoom Dhaam and also appeared in the first Dhurandhar film.
The film, featuring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari and directed by Aditya Dhar, has already raced past ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days.
Ahmed steps into the spotlight as intelligence operative Rizwan and is getting plenty of praise for his performance.
From trainer to actor: Ahmed's Bollywood journey
Ahmed's move from trainer to actor happened thanks to his strong connections with Bollywood's biggest names: he's helped prep Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham, and worked with Yami Gautam on Article 370.
After a small role in the first Dhurandhar film, this marks a big leap forward for him.
'Dhurandhar 2': A record-breaking success story
Dhurandhar 2 isn't just another hit: it smashed records with ₹43 crore from previews and ₹102.55 crore on day one alone, making it the top opener ever for an A-rated Indian film. By day three it had already topped War's lifetime earnings.
Ahmed's journey proves that sometimes your side hustle—and a few good connections—can take you places you never expected in Bollywood.