Mustafa Ahmed shines in 'Dhurandhar 2': How he became actor Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Mustafa Ahmed, best known as a leading strength and conditioning coach, appears in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge as intelligence operative Rizwan; he previously made his acting debut in Dhoom Dhaam and also appeared in the first Dhurandhar film.

The film, featuring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari and directed by Aditya Dhar, has already raced past ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days.

Ahmed steps into the spotlight as intelligence operative Rizwan and is getting plenty of praise for his performance.