Pakistani singer to reprise iconic 'Awarapan' song for sequel?
What's the story
Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the makers of Awarapan 2 to reprise his hit song Tera Mera Rishta, reported Mid-Day. The original track was part of the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan (2007). Despite the industry's boycott of Pakistani artistes after the 2016 Uri attack and renewed calls following the 2025 Pahalgam attack, Zahid is in talks with producers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt.
Recording details
Song won't be used in 'Awarapan 2'
If the deal goes through, it will be a rare instance of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film.
The recording is expected to take place in Dubai this week.
However, the song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble.
Instead, it will be used only in social media-led promotions.
Film information
About 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2 features Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Shabana Azmi, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, and Aniruddh Rawal.
The film's music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is slated for a worldwide release on August 14.