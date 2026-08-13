Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan-Nayanthara's 'SVC63'
What's the story
Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, known for projects like Dhokha and Special Ops, has joined the cast of Salman Khan and Nayanthara's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action entertainer is currently in production and slated for a global release on Eid 2027. Ibrahim will reportedly play a crucial role in this star-studded venture.
Role details
Ibrahim has an action-packed role
Ibrahim has begun shooting for the film, but is tight-lipped about his character.
He told IANS, "I have an action-packed role in the film. I can't divulge much about it at the moment, but yes, I have already started shooting for this."
"Obviously, I'm super excited. Who wouldn't be, sharing screen space with Salman Khan? It's a bucket-list moment for me."
The movie has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.
Teaser video
Know more about 'SVC63'
In April, Khan shared a video from the mahurat of the film.
He wrote in the caption, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, that's why announced Eid..... Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right...... patience, thoda sa sabar...... mere jitna he intezar karna padega."
The video featured Khan and Nayanthara as well as glimpses of the clapboard that read "Mahurat."
Khan will also be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Its release date is awaited.