Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan-Nayanthara's 'SVC63'

Ibrahim has begun shooting for the film, but is tight-lipped about his character.

He told IANS, "I have an action-packed role in the film. I can't divulge much about it at the moment, but yes, I have already started shooting for this."

"Obviously, I'm super excited. Who wouldn't be, sharing screen space with Salman Khan? It's a bucket-list moment for me."

The movie has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.