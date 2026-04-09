Myntra names Alia Bhatt face of Myntra and Myntra Beauty
Entertainment
Myntra has picked actor Alia Bhatt as the face of Myntra and Myntra Beauty, hoping to connect more with Gen Z and millennials.
She will be leading campaigns, starting with Glow Up Days, to help Myntra boost its appeal as a go-to spot for all things beauty.
India beauty market $40B by 2030
India's beauty market is set to reach $40 billion by 2030, thanks largely to young shoppers and the rise of quick online shopping.
With names like Alia on board, Myntra aims to strengthen its presence in both big cities and smaller towns, riding the wave of changing trends and growing demand.