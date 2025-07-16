Secrets behind 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' most famous props

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S is famous for its unforgettable characters and hilarious storylines. But did you know the props used in the series have also achieved the same level of fame? From Monica's apartment to Joey's recliner, these objects have been integral in defining the show. Here's looking at some of these mystical props, the secrets and stories behind them that made F.R.I.E.N.D.S a classic.

Apartment entrance Monica's Purple Door Monica's apartment door, painted a signature shade of purple, became a defining feature of her character's quirky personality. Set designer John Shaffner painted it purple to make it pop on screen and match Monica's vivacious personality. The door also bore a yellow picture frame around its peephole, which was initially planned as a mirror but broke during filming. Instead, it became another quirk.

Comfort zone Joey's recliner chairs Joey and Chandler's recliners were more than just furniture; they embodied comfort and friendship between two roommates who had shared so many laughs. Named Rosita and later replaced by identical chairs after Ross got in the way of a horrible accident, these recliners were the center of many comedic scenes. In these scenes, Joey would often relax or nap while watching TV with Chandler.

Musical element Phoebe's guitar Phoebe Buffay's guitar was integral to her character as she often sang original songs at Central Perk or her friends's get-togethers. Lisa Kudrow learned basic guitar chords just for this role, as she had never even touched a musical instrument before F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her quirky acts added to the humor while also depicting Phoebe's quirk through music like "Smelly Cat."

Coffee spot The Central Perk couch The orange couch at Central Perk, iconic in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was the ultimate hangout spot for the group over 10 seasons. Located in Warner Bros. Studios' basement, it was positioned near the coffee shop window. This made way for some amazing scenes and character interactions, making it a pivotal part of many memorable moments.