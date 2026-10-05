Mysuru Dasara honors elephant Abhimanyu after more than 20 years
Entertainment
On Monday, Mysuru Dasara gave a heartfelt farewell to Abhimanyu, the beloved elephant who's been part of the festival for over 20 years.
Though he was retired due to age, huge public support brought him back for one last appearance, a true crowd favorite who even carried the iconic golden howdah and was admired for his bravery during wild elephant capture and combing operations, including several challenging missions.
State reinstates Abhimanyu as Nishane Ane
Abhimanyu was welcomed at Mysuru Palace with traditional honors, a sweet lime garland and a red peta, while officials and fans gathered to celebrate his contributions.
The state even reinstated him as Nishane Ane for this year's Jamboo Savari, recognizing his dedication and special place in Mysuru's cultural history.