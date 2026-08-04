Mythri announced Narayanan to score Kumar film 'MythriTamil04' starring Vikram
Entertainment
Santhosh Narayanan, the popular Tamil composer, is set to create the soundtrack for Director Karan A Kumar's new film starring Dhruv Vikram.
Announced by Mythri Movie Makers with a behind-the-scenes jam session pic, the movie (currently called #MythriTamil04 or #DV4) promises to show Dhruv in a more massy, commercial role, quite a shift from his last film, Bison.
Chennai pooja starts 'MythriTamil04,' crew announced
The movie kicked off with a traditional pooja at Mythri's Chennai office and brings together an impressive crew: Viki on cinematography, Jayasuriya handling editing, GM Sekhar on production design, and stunts by Vikram Mor.
Director Kumar co-wrote the script with Saby.
The project is still early in production, so expect more updates (and maybe some surprises) soon!