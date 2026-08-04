Mythri announced Narayanan to score Kumar film 'MythriTamil04' starring Vikram

Santhosh Narayanan, the popular Tamil composer, is set to create the soundtrack for Director Karan A Kumar's new film starring Dhruv Vikram.

Announced by Mythri Movie Makers with a behind-the-scenes jam session pic, the movie (currently called #MythriTamil04 or #DV4) promises to show Dhruv in a more massy, commercial role, quite a shift from his last film, Bison.