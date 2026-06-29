Nadhaswaram launches 'Symphony No. 1 New Beginnings' in Chennai
Lydian Nadhaswaram just held the audio launch of his debut orchestral work, "Symphony No. 1 - New Beginnings," at The Music Academy in Chennai.
Backed by the 92-member London Symphony Orchestra and conductor Matt Dunkley, this piece, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, marks a major milestone for the young composer.
Dunkley praises Nadhaswaram's distinct movements
The symphony blends strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and harp for a fresh sound. Highlights include a reflective cello passage, later expanded with Middle Eastern tonal influences and concluding with harp and cello sounds in Tranquillo, plus energetic brass moments in "Ascension."
Dunkley pointed out how each movement stands out on its own.
Lydian dedicated the piece to composers and up-and-coming musicians everywhere, following up on his earlier project Thirukkural 1330.