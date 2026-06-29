Nadhaswaram launches 'Symphony No. 1 New Beginnings' in Chennai

Dunkley praises Nadhaswaram's distinct movements

The symphony blends strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and harp for a fresh sound. Highlights include a reflective cello passage, later expanded with Middle Eastern tonal influences and concluding with harp and cello sounds in Tranquillo, plus energetic brass moments in "Ascension."

Dunkley pointed out how each movement stands out on its own.

Lydian dedicated the piece to composers and up-and-coming musicians everywhere, following up on his earlier project Thirukkural 1330.