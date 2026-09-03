Nadiadwala announces 'Heyy Babyy 2' during Minns Mumbai visit
Big news for comedy fans: Heyy Babyy is getting a sequel! Sajid Nadiadwala's production house just revealed Heyy Babyy 2.
The announcement happened during a visit from New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to their Mumbai office on Thursday, September 3.
Three film deal with Australia
Just like the original, Heyy Babyy 2 will be shot mainly in Australia.
This comes as part of a new three-film deal between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia, with producer Nadiadwala praising Australia's scenic spots and friendly filmmaking vibe.
New South Wales Premier Minns highlighted how these projects boost local industries and strengthen ties between Indian cinema and Australia.
Plot details are still under wraps, but the collaboration puts Australia firmly on the map for Bollywood productions.