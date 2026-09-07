Sajid Nadiadwala's banner leases office units in Andheri for ₹2.5cr
What's the story
Sajid Nadiadwala's production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited, has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri West to Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd. The lease is for 28 months, with the total rent amounting to around ₹2.46cr, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction also includes a security deposit of ₹30L.
Lease specifics
Initial monthly license fee set at ₹8L
The lease for the two office units started on August 1, 2026, and was registered on September 1.
The initial monthly license fee for these units has been set at ₹8,26,875.
The documents do not specify the total area of the leased premises, but they are located on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, a commercial building in Andheri West, with two car parking spaces included.
Agreement terms
Rent to increase by 5% every 12 months
The monthly rent for the leased office units will increase by 5% every 12 months.
After the first escalation, the rent will rise to around ₹8.68L from the 13th month and further to approximately ₹9.12L during the last four months of the 28-month lease period.
The agreement also includes a lock-in period of 12 months, meaning that these premises are subject to an agreed minimum occupancy commitment during the first year.
Past deals
NGE's previous real estate deals
This isn't the first major real estate deal involving Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
In October 2025, the production house reportedly bought two apartments in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹36.57cr.
One of these transactions was for an apartment at Hubtown Twenty Five North, which spans 2,390 sq ft and was bought for ₹18.57cr, with two car parking spaces included.
Before this, in 2024, the banner leased two apartments in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex for a rent of ₹1.8 lakh per month.