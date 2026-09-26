When will 'Kalki 2' come? Nag Ashwin reveals
What's the story
Acclaimed director Nag Ashwin, known for films like Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD, recently won two awards at the 72nd National Film Awards for his sci-fi epic. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that shooting for the sequel, Kalki 2, will begin in mid-October. He also said that they hope to wrap up by mid-2027 and then move into post-production.
Award response
On receiving National Film Awards for 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Ashwin expressed his gratitude for the recognition of Kalki 2898 AD.
He said, "I'm truly honored by this recognition. With 'Kalki,' we attempted something that many thought was impossible."
"The fact that it achieved that makes this award a fitting recognition of the enormous amount of time and effort the entire team put into the film."
Casting details
Will there be new additions to the cast?
When asked about new additions to the already star-studded cast of Kalki 2, Ashwin said, "No new additions. We are continuing with the story we started, and there are already so many characters in it."
The film will feature Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, among others.
Mythology influence
Ashwin on his fascination with mythology
Ashwin spoke about his fascination with mythology, which heavily influenced Kalki 2898 AD.
He said, "I've been fascinated by mythology from a very young age." "I enjoyed reading our stories and mythologies and was always intrigued by how they connect with one another."
"For instance, a curse in the Ramayana is lifted in the Mahabharata. I love these connections between different time periods and yugas."
Franchise expansion
Is 'Kalki' shaping up to be a franchise?
When asked if Kalki is shaping up as a franchise or something bigger, Ashwin said, "It's more than a franchise. I feel we are trying to create a world, something like a Kalki universe."
"We have been exploring different stories, trying to put them together and develop this larger world."
Lastly, he assured that a 2028 release looks doable for the epic project.