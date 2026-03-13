Naga Chaitanya flaunts 6-pack abs for 'Vrushakarma'
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya just dropped a set of photos on Instagram showing off his intense new look for Vrushakarma: think six-pack abs, rugged beard, and full action mode.
Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes shots, from gym sessions to press events and even some ring tricks, all as he gears up to play Arjun.
Teaser for the film was released earlier this month
The first teaser for Vrushakarma landed earlier this month, giving serious fantasy vibes. It features a man haunted by an evil force and a wild scene with a bat-like creature.
The film sets up Chaitanya as destiny's chosen warrior fighting supernatural threats.
With Karthik Dandu directing and BVSN Prasad producing under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, this one's shaping up to be a big fantasy-action ride.