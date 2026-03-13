Naga Chaitanya flaunts 6-pack abs for 'Vrushakarma' Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Naga Chaitanya just dropped a set of photos on Instagram showing off his intense new look for Vrushakarma: think six-pack abs, rugged beard, and full action mode.

Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes shots, from gym sessions to press events and even some ring tricks, all as he gears up to play Arjun.