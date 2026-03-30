Naga Chaitanya open to Bollywood offers despite 'Laal Singh...' failure

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya , who made his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan -starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, has not yet signed another Bollywood project. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that there is no particular reason for this, and he is open to opportunities in Hindi cinema. "There is no specific reason. Definitely, my eyes are open. All my energies are out there to do something special over there again," he said.

Film focus Chaitanya has been busy with his South commitments Chaitanya further explained that after Laal Singh Chaddha, he has been busy with projects in the South. "After that film, I've been working on projects here, and they've taken a lot of my time and effort," he said. He added that both Thandel (2025) and Vrushakarma are complex films, and that Vrushakarma requires extensive pre-production work due to its heavy reliance on VFX.

Future plans Chaitanya is open to exciting Hindi projects Chaitanya said he is open to doing a Hindi film if it motivates him and offers fresh opportunities. "I'm open to doing a Hindi film, but it's something that has to motivate me. It has to be fresh, where I should be able to work with filmmakers I really love," he said. He added that the journey of working on a project is more important than anything else.

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Film experience Chaitanya enjoyed 'Laal Singh Chaddha' experience Despite the lukewarm response to Laal Singh Chaddha, Chaitanya had a positive experience working on it. He said, "I really enjoyed myself shooting for that film. I learned so much, and the people there were so warm and took such good care of me." He added that the film's box office performance didn't affect his choice of projects. "We're mature enough to understand that some films have ups and downs, but that does not stop us from our pursuit."

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