'Vrushakarma' trailer: Naga Chaitanya goes on a supernatural mission
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya, was released on Thursday. The film promises a thrilling blend of mythology and fantasy elements, with Chaitanya playing the role of Arjun, a treasure hunter. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava in pivotal roles.
Trailer details
Here's what happens in the trailer
The trailer opens with an ancient supernatural force from 5,000 years ago. During an excavation, mysterious carvings are discovered, leading to a bigger mystery.
The story moves between the past and present, showcasing supernatural forces at play.
Arjun eventually learns that he has been chosen by God to save humanity and uncover the truth behind this mysterious force.
Actor's response
Chaitanya shared the trailer on X
Chaitanya took to X to share the trailer and express his excitement.
He wrote, "Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all."
"I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen."
Originally, the clip was to come on Wednesday evening.
Release date
Release date and box office clash of 'Vrushakarma'
Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, Vrushakarma is set to release in theaters worldwide on December 4.
The film will be competing with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi at the Indian box office.