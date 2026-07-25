Virat Karrna's 'Nagabandham' now streaming on Prime Video
What's the story
The fantasy action-adventure film, Nagabandham - The Secret Treasure, featuring Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Film synopsis
Story of 'Nagabandham'
The film follows Rudra, a villager whose life changes when his sister's wedding is interrupted by Abdali, a treasure hunter.
As Rudra gets involved in the conflict, he learns that his fate is connected to Shiva, a mysterious Naga Sadhu.
The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.
Digital premiere
Meet the film's crew
After hitting theaters on July 3, Nagabandham is now looking at a wider reach on OTT.
The combination of mythology, adventure, and fantasy elements promises an engaging viewing experience for audiences.
The movie featured music by Junaid Kumar-Abhe and was edited by RC Pranav.
It received mixed reviews from critics.