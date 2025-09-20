Nagarjuna's cult classic 'Siva' to re-release on November 14

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna has announced that his 1989 film Siva will be re-released in theaters on November 14, 2025. The announcement was made on the occasion of his father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's (ANR) 101st birth anniversary. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Annapurna Studios, Siva was a box office hit and received critical acclaim upon its release.

Technical upgrades The sound has been remixed for the re-release For the re-release, Siva's sound has been completely remixed from the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos for the first time ever. This has been achieved using advanced AI engineering technologies. Varma, who made his directorial debut with Siva, expressed his excitement by saying, "I can't wait for people to watch the film and have an absolutely immersive experience."

Film's legacy Meanwhile, this is what 'Siva' is about Siva tells the story of students who are exploited by anti-social elements. The film also stars Amala and Raghuvaran in pivotal roles. In 1990, it was remade in Hindi as Shiva, with Nagarjuna reprising his acclaimed role. The film's music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Tribute Cinema can live beyond generations, ANR once said The re-release of Siva is not just a celebration of the film but also a tribute to ANR's legacy. Nagarjuna said in a statement, "My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Siva was one such film." He added that bringing it back on November 14 in 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his father's dream of keeping stories alive for future generations.