Assam government postpones exams amid statewide mourning for Zubeen

On Saturday, Pegu said on X, "The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), originally scheduled for 21st September, 2025, has been postponed in view of the statewide mourning for Zubeen Garg." "The assessment will now be conducted on 12th October, 2025, with a total of 4,70,000 adult learners appearing for the test." Previously, on Friday night, he announced that the half-yearly examinations in schools, scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed till Garg's cremation.

Musical journey

Versatile singer's career spanned over 3 decades

Born in Tura, Meghalaya, in 1972 and raised in Jorhat, Assam, Garg had a career spanning over three decades. He was known for his versatility and sang in over 40 languages. His songs, like Shola Shola, Ya Ali and Assamese folk music, were loved by people of all ages. He is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and son Gautam. Garg's last rites will be held in Assam.