'Was humiliated...': 'Dabangg' director recalls threats after slamming Salman's family

Abhinav Kashyap , the director of the blockbuster film Dabangg , has once again spoken out against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, he accused them of harassment and sidelining him during production. He also claimed that his payments were delayed for two years and described the Khan family as "criminals."

Allegations 'I was humiliated every day while working on that film' Kashyap alleged that after Dabangg's success, the Khan family started suggesting through the media that Arbaaz Khan and Salman were responsible for its success. He also claimed he was owed ₹51 lakh, of which ₹ 21 lakh was given to him in the form of a car to show producer Arbaaz in a generous light. "I was humiliated every day while working on that film. None of them have called me in the last 15 years," he said.

Public statement 'Arbaaz bhai, if someone says you aren't the father...' Kashyap said he publicly criticized the Khans for the first time when a journalist reached out to him for a quote. "I immediately received a call from Arbaaz. He said, 'Sir, kyun bol rahe ho?' Ashwin called me and said, 'tera director bahut bolta hai, we'll bang him.'" Kashyap says he didn't remember who Ashwin was, but he replied, "Arbaaz bhai, if someone says you aren't the father of your son Arhaan, won't you feel offended."

Film credit dispute They tried to...sideline me after the film was made: Kashyap Kashyap also revealed that whenever he countered a news article that projected him negatively, he received calls from Arbaaz. "They tried to sideline me after the film was made. They didn't give me proper credit even in the film, you can go and check. There was an issue with the credit placement." "There was a conspiracy to sideline me," he added.