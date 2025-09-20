Assam observes 3-day mourning for singer Zubeen Garg Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Assam is observing a three-day mourning from September 20-22, 2025, after the passing of beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The state government announced that all official entertainment and ceremonial events are canceled during this period to honor his huge impact on Assam's music and culture.