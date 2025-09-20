Next Article
Assam observes 3-day mourning for singer Zubeen Garg
Entertainment
Assam is observing a three-day mourning from September 20-22, 2025, after the passing of beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.
The state government announced that all official entertainment and ceremonial events are canceled during this period to honor his huge impact on Assam's music and culture.
Tribute programs postponed, essential services continue
While tribute programs like 'Seva Saptah' are postponed, essential services—including health camps, TB patient support under Nikshay Mitra, and plantation drives—will continue as usual.
This way, Assam pays its respects to Zubeen Garg without putting important community efforts on pause.