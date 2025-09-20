'Maarigallu' review: Fresh Kannada series dives into local legends Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Maarigallu, a fresh Kannada web series from PRK Productions, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Set in the 1990s, it dives into legends of hidden treasure from the Kadamba dynasty, guarded by the deity Maari.

The story is set in the era of Karnataka's first king, Mayura Sharma, mixing suspense with local culture and themes like greed and destiny.