'Maarigallu' review: Fresh Kannada series dives into local legends
Maarigallu, a fresh Kannada web series from PRK Productions, is now streaming on ZEE5.
Set in the 1990s, it dives into legends of hidden treasure from the Kadamba dynasty, guarded by the deity Maari.
The story is set in the era of Karnataka's first king, Mayura Sharma, mixing suspense with local culture and themes like greed and destiny.
Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's vision for 'Maarigallu'
Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar created Maarigallu to spotlight Karnataka's rich heritage and fulfill her late husband Puneeth's dream for meaningful content.
On his 50th birthday this year, she also announced a biography called Appu and an app that will focus on Puneeth's thoughts.
PRK Productions recently released Ekka with Yuva Rajkumar too—showing their ongoing push for quality Kannada storytelling.