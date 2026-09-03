Nagar's debut 'Hanuman Ansh' nets 72.32cr on 2cr budget

Anupriya Nagar, just 21 and who studied economics at the University of Bath in the UK, has made a splashy debut as a film producer with Hanuman Ansh.

The movie, which follows the life of Neem Karoli Baba, started slow but quickly caught on, earning ₹72.32 crore in India from a modest ₹2 crore budget.

It really took off in its third week, pulling in most of its earnings by Day 27.