Nagar's debut 'Hanuman Ansh' nets 72.32cr on 2cr budget
Anupriya Nagar, just 21 and who studied economics at the University of Bath in the UK, has made a splashy debut as a film producer with Hanuman Ansh.
The movie, which follows the life of Neem Karoli Baba, started slow but quickly caught on, earning ₹72.32 crore in India from a modest ₹2 crore budget.
It really took off in its third week, pulling in most of its earnings by Day 27.
Nagar researched in Chitrakoot and Vrindavan
Nagar got the idea for the film while researching Steve Jobs's connection to Neem Karoli Baba during her studies at the University of Bath.
She and her team spent a year digging deep, traveling to places like Chitrakoot and Vrindavan for research.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi under Swambhu Media Network, Hanuman Ansh tells Neem Karoli Baba's journey from Lakshman Das to Neem Karoli Baba, aiming to connect with young viewers everywhere.