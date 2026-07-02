'Khashaba': Nagraj Manjule narrates story of India's 1st Olympic medalist
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule is set to return with his third Marathi feature, Khashaba, after Fandry and Sairat. The film is a biopic on Khashaba Jadhav, who became independent India's first Olympic medalist by winning a bronze in freestyle wrestling at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. The teaser for the film was released on Thursday.
Teaser details
Teaser showcases pre-Independent India, highlights Ajay-Atul's background score
The teaser begins with a man spinning a rope as Ajay-Atul's music builds up. It also features scenes from pre-independent India with British officials and local Indian people. The central character's actor isn't revealed, but the film promises an intense narrative supported by an ensemble cast including Manjule, Jitendra Joshi, Chhaya Kadam, and Om Bhutkar, among others.
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Khashaba'
Khashaba is produced by Jyoti Deshpande (JioStudios), Gargee Kulkarni, and Manjule (Aatpat Productions). The film's screenplay is written by Manjule and Kulkarni, while Harshvardhan Waghdhare handles the cinematography and Kutub Inamdar is the editor. The movie will hit theaters on January 1, 2027.
Director's portfolio
Manjule's journey so far
Manjule is known for his politically conscious films that highlight social realities poignantly. His Hindi directorial debut was Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan, which was also inspired by a true story of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. Earlier this year, he made his web series debut with Matka King, featuring Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra among others in key roles.