'Khashaba': Nagraj Manjule narrates story of India's 1st Olympic medalist

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:58 pm Jul 02, 202612:58 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule is set to return with his third Marathi feature, Khashaba, after Fandry and Sairat. The film is a biopic on Khashaba Jadhav, who became independent India's first Olympic medalist by winning a bronze in freestyle wrestling at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. The teaser for the film was released on Thursday.