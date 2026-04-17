Nair confirms Malayalam TV actor Venugopal's death after cancer battle

Venugopal remembered for 'Kasthooriman' 'Bhagyajathakam' roles

Siddharth made his mark on shows like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam, winning hearts with his talent and warmth.

Originally from Chalakudy, he started acting in college before landing his television break with producer Arun Ghosh's help.

He is survived by his mother and younger brother.

Actor Kishore Sathya highlighted the strong support he received during his illness (especially from Nair), showing just how much he meant to those around him.