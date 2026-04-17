Nair returns with 'Kaakee Circus,' cites '1 project a year'
Entertainment
Gauthami Nair is back in the spotlight with her 2026 Tamil web series Kaakee Circus, and fans are loving it.
After dropping one film a year from 2022 to 2024 and taking a break last year, she's returned with a bang.
Laughing about her career pace, she said, "I am lucky that people remember me to give me that one project a year!"
Nair's 'Shaili' connects with audiences
Nair's performance as Shaili is getting lots of positive buzz, with audiences really connecting to the character and the story.
She shared, "The audience loved the character, related to Shaili and understood what we have been trying to express through the series."
The strong response highlights how well the show's storytelling and characters are landing with viewers.