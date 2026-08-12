Nair rules out 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' over personal comfort

Amrutha Nair has set the record straight: she's not joining Bigg Boss Malayalam eight this year.

Despite her name popping up in prediction lists and fans speculating amid questions about whether she had quit Tom and Jessy because of Bigg Boss, Amrutha explained in a social media video that the show just isn't her vibe right now.

"I can't even stay away from my personal space for 10 days," she shared, making it clear she values her comfort over reality TV fame.