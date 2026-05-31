Najor and Barber of 'In the City' expecting 1st child
Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber from Bravo's In the City are about to become parents for the first time!
The couple shared their excitement at a playful, Where the Wild Things Are-themed baby shower on May 30.
"Growing our family is something we've dreamed about for so long," they told PEOPLE.
Their journey into parenthood will be part of this season's show.
Najor's shower hosted by close friends
Hosted by Najor's close friends, the shower was all about fun and imagination: think a "Wild Things" cocktail bar, and plenty of favorite snacks.
Friends, family (including both moms), and co-stars joined in.
For Najor, "Honestly, seeing all of my favorite people in one room celebrating this moment with us was incredibly emotional," with the day wrapping up over Joe's Pizza and lots of happy memories.