Najor and Barber of 'In the City' expecting 1st child Entertainment May 31, 2026

Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber from Bravo's In the City are about to become parents for the first time!

The couple shared their excitement at a playful, Where the Wild Things Are-themed baby shower on May 30.

"Growing our family is something we've dreamed about for so long," they told PEOPLE.

Their journey into parenthood will be part of this season's show.