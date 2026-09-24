Naked Eyes band member Peter Byrne dies at 74
What's the story
Peter Byrne, a member of the iconic '80s New Wave and synth-pop duo Naked Eyes, has passed away at 74. The news was confirmed by a statement on the band's official website, which revealed that he "died peacefully in Los Angeles on Monday" after "a brief illness." The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.
Career highlights
Band shot to fame in the '80s
Byrne, along with the late Rob Fisher, shot to fame with hits like 1983's Always Something There to Remind Me and 1984's Promises, Promises.
Other Top 40 hits from their two studio albums included When the Lights Go Out and (What) In the Name of Love.
The duo formed their beloved band in 1982.
Personal details
His career after Naked Eyes
Byrne was born in Islington, North London, and left Naked Eyes after the band released its second album in 1984.
Two years after Fisher's death, who died in 1999, Byrne released his debut solo album titled The Real Illusion (2001).
Following that, he went on to release further studio projects under the Naked Eyes name.
Meanwhile, he is survived by his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe; siblings Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve; and ex-wife Elana.