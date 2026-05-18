Nambiar calls alimony and 3rd party reports malicious after split
Entertainment
Suraj Nambiar, who was married to actress Mouni Roy, has addressed the buzz around their recent separation.
After their split was announced on May 14, social media lit up with rumors about alimony and third-party drama, but Suraj called these stories "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious."
Nambiar and Roy request privacy
On Instagram, Suraj clarified that the decision to part ways was mutual and made after a lot of thought for each other's well-being.
He emphasized there is no alimony or disputes: just two people choosing to move forward respectfully.
Both he and Mouni are asking everyone (especially the media) to respect their privacy as they focus on staying friends.