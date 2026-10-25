'Ramayana': Standalone film on Hanuman in the works?
What's the story
The cinematic universe of Ramayana is set to expand with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman, reported Mid-Day. The project will reportedly see actor Sunny Deol reprise his role from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part adaptation. The first installment, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is set to release worldwide on November 5.
Film details
Motivation behind standalone film
The project is still in its early stages, with no official confirmation on casting or production timelines.
A source told Mid-Day, "Hanuman is one of the most important characters in the Ramayana, and there is a lot more to his story than what can be explored within the central narrative."
"Hanuman has the scale and emotional appeal to carry a film on his own."
Release date
Other potential spin-offs being considered
The second part of Ramayana will reportedly premiere on Diwali 2028.
This gives producers more time to develop the standalone film and other potential projects in the Ramayana universe.
The makers are reportedly considering stories centered around other key characters like Surpanakha, Jatayu, Indrajit, and Angad.
The franchise also stars Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, and Vivek Oberoi, among others.