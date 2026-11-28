Namit Malhotra claims 'Ramayana' is profitable amid loss speculations
What's the story
The first part of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi Dubey, was released on November 5. The movie has reportedly grossed ₹1,790 crore globally so far. However, there were speculations that the film may not be a profitable venture due to its combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. Now producer Namit Malhotra has claimed that they have made profits from Ramayana: Part 1.
Producer's response
Malhotra reveals plans for 'Ramayana: Part 2'
In an interview with DD News, Malhotra addressed the claims of Ramayana suffering losses.
He said, "The audience has already given me 100 marks for the film. I have such audience support that they ask me to do more and to release Part 2 soon."
"The plan is to release it for Diwali 2028. Part 2 is a much bigger picture than Part 1."
"We needed a larger budget to market Part 1."
Profit claim
Producer takes a dig at critics
Malhotra further claimed that he didn't suffer any losses with Ramayana and even made profits.
He said, "So, I want to ask the audience to watch the film without caring about these things."
"As far as the money goes, it is Lord Ram's blessing that we have made profits and not suffered losses."
He also took a dig at critics, saying they don't understand how business works.
Criticism
More on the film and its team
Malhotra said that Ramayana's actors and director are also unaware about the film's business, questioning how critics would know.
The movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote it with Shridhar Raghavan.
It also features Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.