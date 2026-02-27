'Sankalp' teaser out: Nana Patekar makes his OTT debut
MX Player has dropped the intriguing teaser for its upcoming socio-political thriller Sankalp. The series marks the OTT debut of veteran actor Nana Patekar and is directed by Prakash Jha. The first look was unveiled on Jha's 74th birthday, signaling a return to his favorite themes of power and politics.
Sankalp delves into the intricate workings of power, revenge, ideological warfare, corruption, politics, and bureaucracy in contemporary India. The series features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of PJP Films Productions.
The teaser of Sankalp introduces Patekar as Ma'at Saab, a master strategist whose presence commands attention. Kapoor and Kabi's characters stand in ideological opposition to him, hinting at an impending power struggle. Ayyub plays a fiercely loyal disciple to Ma'at Saab, suggesting a deeper allegiance than it seems. The series reimagines the historical relationship between Chanakya and Chandragupta in today's socio-political context. Sankalp will be available exclusively on MX Player, where it can be streamed for free.