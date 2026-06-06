Why Nana Patekar slapped Madhoo during 'Yeshwant' shoot

Actor's dedication

'Nana was never rude to me...'

Madhoo clarified that Patekar was never rude to her, just passionate about getting the performance right. "Nana was never rude to me. He only showed displeasure when he wanted me to improve my performance," she recalled. "He would get upset when I used glycerin or stepped out of the character's mood after a shot." "I am a switch-on, switch-off actor, but Nanaji was against it. He believed in living the character you are playing."