Why Nana Patekar slapped Madhoo during 'Yeshwant' shoot
What's the story
In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, actor Madhoo opened up about an intense moment with co-star Nana Patekar during the filming of their 1997 film Yeshwant. The scene required her to cry, but Patekar was against using glycerin. When Madhoo tried to use it, he slapped her for real! "He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes," she recalled.
Immediate response
'My reflex was to hit him back'
Madhoo revealed that she was furious at Patekar because he had never done anything like that during rehearsals. "I was extremely mad at him because we had done rehearsals and he hadn't done anything like that. His sudden slap shocked me," she recalled. "And I am so short-tempered that I slapped him back. He hit me, and my reflex was to hit him back."
Filming success
The unexpected incident helped them finish the scene faster
Despite the unexpected incident, Madhoo said it actually helped them finish filming faster. "It was the most crucial scene of Yeshwant, and director Anil Mattoo had dedicated an entire day to shoot it." "Because everything happened so naturally, we wrapped it up in half a day." "Nana was like, 'After this scene, what more shots do you want? Finish. Scene over.' I became a method actor with him."
Actor's dedication
'Nana was never rude to me...'
Madhoo clarified that Patekar was never rude to her, just passionate about getting the performance right. "Nana was never rude to me. He only showed displeasure when he wanted me to improve my performance," she recalled. "He would get upset when I used glycerin or stepped out of the character's mood after a shot." "I am a switch-on, switch-off actor, but Nanaji was against it. He believed in living the character you are playing."