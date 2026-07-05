Nandamuri and Srinivas film angers Tamil Nadu over Murugan tagline
Jr NTR's upcoming movie with Trivikram Srinivas is already making headlines, but not in the way fans hoped.
The film was announced on June 29, 2026, featuring a poster and tagline ("Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshiped in the South") that hints at a story about Lord Murugan.
This didn't sit well with many in Tamil Nadu, where Murugan is deeply respected.
Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman threatens bans
The tagline upset Tamil social media users who felt it wrongly suggested Murugan was born outside Tamil culture.
On July 5, 2026, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman called out the filmmakers for "distort the history" of Murugan, urging them to drop any North India connection from the story.
He warned of "most severe repercussions" if they didn't listen and asked theaters and officials to block the film's release to avoid unrest.
So far, Jr NTR and his team haven't responded, and the movie is still just getting started.