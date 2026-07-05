Nandamuri and Srinivas film angers Tamil Nadu over Murugan tagline

Naam Tamilar Katchi's Seeman threatens bans

The tagline upset Tamil social media users who felt it wrongly suggested Murugan was born outside Tamil culture.

On July 5, 2026, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman called out the filmmakers for "distort the history" of Murugan, urging them to drop any North India connection from the story.

He warned of "most severe repercussions" if they didn't listen and asked theaters and officials to block the film's release to avoid unrest.

So far, Jr NTR and his team haven't responded, and the movie is still just getting started.