Nandamuri Balakrishna-Koratala Siva's film titled 'Carpenter'?

A report by the outlet says that the film will be a mass action drama with commercial elements. The pooja ceremony for the project is expected to take place on May 21, marking the official start of production. Earlier reports suggested that Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will play the female lead in Carpenter.

Cast details

Makers are busy with pre-production

The makers are currently occupied with pre-production, with filming expected to commence soon. An official announcement about the title is still awaited. The film was announced a few days ago with a poster featuring Siva and Balakrishna, along with the tagline: "Power Meets Purpose Mass Becomes A Movement." Balakrishna was recently seen in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. On the other hand, Siva last directed Jr. NTR's Devara.