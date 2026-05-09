Nandamuri Balakrishna-Koratala Siva's film titled 'Carpenter'?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly set to star in a film titled Carpenter, directed by Koratala Siva. The title has been registered by Yuvasudha Arts, hinting at its near-confirmation, reported Gulte. This will be the first collaboration between Balakrishna and Siva. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for this mass action drama, which is expected to start filming in July and release next summer.
Title significance
'Pooja' ceremony to happen in May
A report by the outlet says that the film will be a mass action drama with commercial elements. The pooja ceremony for the project is expected to take place on May 21, marking the official start of production. Earlier reports suggested that Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will play the female lead in Carpenter.
Cast details
Makers are busy with pre-production
The makers are currently occupied with pre-production, with filming expected to commence soon. An official announcement about the title is still awaited. The film was announced a few days ago with a poster featuring Siva and Balakrishna, along with the tagline: "Power Meets Purpose Mass Becomes A Movement." Balakrishna was recently seen in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. On the other hand, Siva last directed Jr. NTR's Devara.