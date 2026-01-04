Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' to premiere on Netflix on January 9

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, titled Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, will premiere on Netflix on January 9, 2026, the streamer has confirmed. The film, directed and written by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release.

Film synopsis 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' plot and cast details Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu-language fantasy action thriller that revolves around a national crisis triggered by a biowarfare attack on India during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The attack contaminates the gathering with a deadly virus, endangering millions of lives. The story follows Janani, a brilliant young scientist whose work becomes crucial in finding an antidote to the virus. Balakrishna plays her fierce Aghori protector.

Cast details 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' features an ensemble cast The film also stars Samyuktha as Archana Goswami, Aadhi Pinisetty as Netra, Harshaali Malhotra as Janani, and Viji Chandrasekhar as Dharani. Other notable cast members include Jagapathi Babu (Aghora Baba), Kabir Duhan Singh (Ajit Thakur), Saswata Chatterjee (Chang), Sangay Tsheltrim (Xiang Lee), Avinash Yelandur (Ramachandriah) and Ravi Prakash (Vishal Trivedi). The music was composed by Thaman.