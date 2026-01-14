'Taskaree': Nandish Singh on working with Neeraj Pandey, Emraan Hashmi

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu, known for his roles in Super 30 and Jubilee, will soon be seen in Neeraj Pandey 's crime thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web , starring Emraan Hashmi . He praised Pandey as a "complete director," saying, "What stands out is his preparation and research." He told Bollywood Hungama, "The clarity with which he puts everything on paper is remarkable."

Character depth Pandey's in-depth character exploration and technical expertise Sandhu added, "He thinks deeply about every character, regardless of screen time." "He never treats a role as small just because it appears less on screen." He continued, "Technically, he is extremely sound and balances the script and emotions equally." "That makes him a complete, all-round director."

Director collaboration Sandhu's interactions with Pandey and director Raghav Jairath Sandhu revealed that most of his interactions were with Raghav Jairath, the series director. He said, "Neeraj sir would be present during workshops and rehearsals, and if he felt something needed tuning...he would step in with precise feedback." He added, "He was always overseeing the larger picture, from performances and emotional arcs to camera angles." "His inputs were always sharp and to the point."