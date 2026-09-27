'Made the most noise': Nani defends 'Paradise' amid mixed reviews
What's the story
"Natural Star" Nani recently addressed the mixed response to his latest film, The Paradise, at its success meet. Directed by Srikanth Odela, this action entertainer has been criticized for its background music, script, and length. Despite the varied reactions, Nani stood by his team and thanked fans for their support. He also praised Telugu audiences for their honesty in expressing their views on films.
Actor's statement
'There is only one topic'
At the success meet, Nani said, "Today, it was like a storm. The release, the reactions, the responses, all kinds of extreme reactions came. But wherever I see, whoever I meet, there is only one topic."
"From last week, wherever I see on TV, there is only The Paradise."
"There is no good noise today; there is only noise. And the most noise a film has made in 2026 is The Paradise."
Team effort
Nani thanked cast, crew of 'The Paradise'
Nani also emphasized that The Paradise was a team effort.
He acknowledged the tough conditions during production, including difficult locations, weather obstacles, and challenging working conditions.
"Paradise is not a hero's film. No one can say that the hero struggled more," he said.
He also thanked director Odela and the technicians who helped bring his vision to life.
Actor's response
Nani earlier addressed audience reactions
Earlier, Nani had also addressed the different reactions through a social media post.
He wrote, "I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film."
The Paradise also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and veteran star Mohan Babu.